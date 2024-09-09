PHOTOs: Detectives arrest a Kenyan man and a foreigner after defrauding a Swiss National of over Ksh 52 Million - See how they executed the scam

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - DCI Operations Support Unit
detectives have arrested Julius Kirimi Muthuri and a German National Richard
Olaf Heinig at Red Ruby Hotel along Ojijo Road in Parklands.
The two individuals are suspected of having scammed a Swiss
National over Ksh 52 Million and were ready to fleece him more before the
lynx-eyed detectives pounced on them.
The victim fell into the hands of the two scammers after he
was informed by his ailing father who had worked in Ghana that about twenty
years ago, he acquired some property in Ghana which he later sold and left the
proceeds under the custody of a trustee in Ghana.
In pursuit of this treasure, he connected with a Ghanaian
lady namely Mamee Efua Esong who was the translator during the transaction, and
proceeded to contact and meet her in the year 2020.
This lady claimed to be familiar with his father's earlier
transactions and confirmed to him that the proceeds of the sale of the property
were available to the tune of USD 62.8 million but the same needed a special
purpose company for ease of transfer.
The Swiss national was tricked into registering a company
that was to be used to transfer the money to his home country but not before
paying taxes and facilitation money to the scammers in Ghana, Dubai, Tanzania,
Uganda, and later Kenya all in a bid to have his father's consignment move to
Switzerland.
While in Kenya, he was introduced to Mr. Richard Olaf Heinig
who would later enjoin Mr. Julius Muthuri Kirimi in November 2023 who claimed
to own Lawsam Security Company which was hired to transport and store the cargo
which was allegedly inspected and stored in a Nairobi airport where he would
later be denied access to the containers forcing him to part with approximately
USD 400,000 to the suspects in facilitation fees.
After spending a fortune, he realized that he had been
scammed and he filed a complaint at the Kenyan Mission in Switzerland.
The matter was referred to the DCI through the Ministry of
Foreign and Diaspora Affairs where the investigations leading to the arrest of
the scammers were commenced.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations sends a strong warning to anyone whose mission is to reap where they have not sown, that their days are numbered
