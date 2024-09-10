ADANI Group senior official forced to hide after local staff at JKIA chased him away - The ground is hostile (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - A senior official at the Adani Group was reportedly sneaked into the parking garage after local staff at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport turned hostile and chased him away.

According to local staff at JKIA, the senior official who is now the General Manager of Security Services at JKIA has started receiving intelligence reports on the country’s security situation despite him being a foreigner.

The Kenyan General Manager in charge of security services at JKIA has been rendered jobless after the senior official from the Adani Group forcibly took over his office amid protests.

This comes even as the High Court granted the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) permission to file a judicial review challenge to the Kenya Airports Authority's (KAA) decision to lease the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to the Adani Group for 30 years.

The court, sitting in Milimani and presided over by Justice J. Chigiti, issued a conservatory order on Monday, halting all further action on the proposed lease until the case is fully resolved.



This stay order came as a relief to many concerned parties, including the Kenya Aviation Workers Union, which has strongly opposed the Adani proposal.













