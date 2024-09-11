PHOTO & VDEO of MORARA KEBASO attracting a sizeable crowd in Kitengela after an impromptu night visit - RUTO should be worried.





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Fiery political activist, Morara Kebaso, made an impromptu night visit to Kitengela where he got a warm reception.

Kebaso addressed the gathering and attacked President William Ruto, calling him a serial liar.

“Ruto lies all the time and that is his nature,” he was heard telling the residents.

He urged the locals to stand firm and oppose the massive looting by the Kenyan Kwanza leaders led by Ruto.

See photo and video.





Ni wizi wizi bila kazi pic.twitter.com/hEocPzmy7Q — Morara Kebaso Snr (@MoraraKebasoSnr) September 10, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.