Watch the moment Nairobi County Chief Officer arrested a Chinese Investor operating a cement plant in a residential area (VIDEO).





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Nairobi County Chief Officer for Environment, Geoffrey Mosiria, has raided an illegal cement plant operated by a Chinese investor in a residential area.



The plant, located within a densely populated neighborhood, was allegedly causing severe pollution and discomfort to residents.

Local authorities had received multiple complaints about the environmental and health hazards posed by the factory, including dust emissions and noise pollution.

Mosiria arrested the investor for further questioning.

He emphasized that the county government is committed to ensuring compliance with zoning laws and environmental regulations to safeguard the well-being of residents.

Authorities are expected to continue investigating the situation, with potential legal actions being taken against the investor for violating land use and environmental laws.

Watch the video.

Nairobi County Chief Officer Mosiria, Arrests a chinese investor having a cement plant in a residential area! pic.twitter.com/wjbq6KD2UP — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 10, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.