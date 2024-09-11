Watch the moment Nairobi County Chief Officer arrested a Chinese Investor operating a cement plant in a residential area (VIDEO).

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Nairobi County Chief Officer for Environment, Geoffrey Mosiria, has raided an illegal cement plant operated by a Chinese investor in a residential area.
The plant, located within a densely populated neighborhood, was allegedly causing severe pollution and discomfort to residents.
Local authorities had received
multiple complaints about the environmental and health hazards posed by the
factory, including dust emissions and noise pollution.
Mosiria arrested the investor
for further questioning.
He emphasized that the county
government is committed to ensuring compliance with zoning laws and environmental
regulations to safeguard the well-being of residents.
Authorities are expected to
continue investigating the situation, with potential legal actions being taken
against the investor for violating land use and environmental laws.
Watch the video.
Nairobi County Chief Officer Mosiria, Arrests a chinese investor having a cement plant in a residential area! pic.twitter.com/wjbq6KD2UP— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 10, 2024
