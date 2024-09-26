PETER SALASYA cries out to Gen Zs supporting the scrapping of CDF even as it emerges the guy is literally surviving on CDF due to many debts





Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Mumias East MP Peter Salasya is a disturbed man after the scrapping of NG-CDF.

This is after it emerged that he is literally surviving on NG-CDF since almost all of his salary goes to paying his house mortgage, and car loan among other debts.

In fact, Salasya shared his payslip online which showed that he received a paltry Ksh2,000 from Ksh750,000 plus some allowances that he receives monthly.

In a move to defend NG-CDF which was declared unconstitutional, the youthful legislator warned the young people against supporting the removal of the NG-CDF.

In a statement yesterday, Salasya stated that he would distance himself from the youth's push for reforms if they backed the scrapping of the fund.

The first-time lawmaker claimed that the removal of NG-CDF would lead to the collapse of the country.

"I support Gen Zs 100 percent but one thing we will disagree with them is on the issue to do with CDF. Most of them think the CDF work is only to do with bursaries.

"All the national government-related functions are being coordinated through the CDF kitty. If you want to remove the CDF, it is like you want to collapse this country," Salasya remarked.

"If you continue opposing CDF, I will disassociate myself with your call to have reforms in this country because you don't understand yourselves," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST