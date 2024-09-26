PETER SALASYA cries out to Gen Zs supporting the scrapping of CDF even as it emerges the guy is literally surviving on CDF due to many debts

Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Mumias East MP Peter Salasya is a disturbed man after the scrapping of NG-CDF.
This is after it emerged that he
is literally surviving on NG-CDF since almost all of his salary goes to
paying his house mortgage, and car loan among other debts.
In fact, Salasya shared his
payslip online which showed that he received a paltry Ksh2,000 from Ksh750,000
plus some allowances that he receives monthly.
In a move to defend NG-CDF which
was declared unconstitutional, the youthful legislator warned the young people
against supporting the removal of the NG-CDF.
In a statement yesterday,
Salasya stated that he would distance himself from the youth's push for reforms
if they backed the scrapping of the fund.
The first-time lawmaker claimed
that the removal of NG-CDF would lead to the collapse of the country.
"I support Gen Zs 100 percent but one thing we will disagree with them is on the issue to do with CDF. Most of them think the CDF work is only to do with bursaries.
"All the
national government-related functions are being coordinated through the CDF
kitty. If you want to remove the CDF, it is like you want to collapse this
country," Salasya remarked.
"If you continue opposing
CDF, I will disassociate myself with your call to have reforms in this country
because you don't understand yourselves," he added.
