A man and two ladies are wanted in connection with theft in Limuru town as CCTV cameras expose them badly - They conducted another robbery in Nkubu town.





Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Police are pursuing a man and two ladies who are believed to be a notorious gang targeting photo studios in different parts of the country.

The suspected thugs were captured on CCTV stealing a camera and other studio equipment at a photo studio in Limuru town.

In the footage, the smartly dressed thugs are seen surveying the premises after making their way into the building.

The businesses had been closed by the time they accessed the building to conduct the robbery.

The two ladies entered the studio, and packed their bags with the cameras and other equipment, as the guy kept watch from the stairs

Further investigations show that the three had stolen from another studio in Nkubu, Meru:

Watch the CCTV footages.

We are seeking public help to identify these three individuals who stole a camera and other studio equipment in Limuru town:

1. Guy with White T-shirt

2. Frame 2: The two ladies



Here is a thread of more files showing how they did it.

