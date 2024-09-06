FIRE TRAGEDY: 17 pupils dead, 14 injured at Hill Side Academy, Endarasha, Nyeri

Friday, September 6, 2024 - The nation is heartbroken after a tragic fire at Hill Side Academy in Endarasha, Nyeri County, claimed the lives of 17 pupils on Thursday night.
According to National police
spokesperson Resila Onyango, 16 learners died at the scene and were burnt
beyond recognition, with one perishing while on the way to the hospital.
Fourteen survivors of the tragedy
were admitted to hospital, with the Kenya Red Cross confirming that 11 had been
admitted to the Nyeri Provincial General Hospital.
Over 800 students were present at the school when the fire occurred.
The police spokesperson confirmed that the fire broke out in the dormitory where the victims were sleeping.
"We have lost 17
children. The bodies are burnt beyond recognition. One has died on the way to
the hospital, which has got the number to 17. 14 of the children were injured
and were rushed to the hospital," Onyango told journalists on Friday
morning.
The cause of the fire was yet to
be established at the time of this publication.
