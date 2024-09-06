FIRE TRAGEDY: 17 pupils dead, 14 injured at Hill Side Academy, Endarasha, Nyeri





Friday, September 6, 2024 - The nation is heartbroken after a tragic fire at Hill Side Academy in Endarasha, Nyeri County, claimed the lives of 17 pupils on Thursday night.

According to National police spokesperson Resila Onyango, 16 learners died at the scene and were burnt beyond recognition, with one perishing while on the way to the hospital.

Fourteen survivors of the tragedy were admitted to hospital, with the Kenya Red Cross confirming that 11 had been admitted to the Nyeri Provincial General Hospital.

Over 800 students were present at the school when the fire occurred.

The police spokesperson confirmed that the fire broke out in the dormitory where the victims were sleeping.

"We have lost 17 children. The bodies are burnt beyond recognition. One has died on the way to the hospital, which has got the number to 17. 14 of the children were injured and were rushed to the hospital," Onyango told journalists on Friday morning.

The cause of the fire was yet to be established at the time of this publication.

