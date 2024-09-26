OSCAR SUDI urges CS WYCLIFFE OPARANYA to toe the line and respect President RUTO or be fired - VIDEO





Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has urged the newly appointed Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary, Wycliffe Oparanya, to toe the line and respect President William Rut or be fired.

Oparanya was among five Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) members who were appointed to the cabinet of President William Ruto to pacify the Gen Z protests.

Others appointed include Hassan Joho as Mining and Blue Economy CS, John Mbadi as Treasury CS, Opiyo Wandayi as Energy and Petroleum CS, and Beatrice Moe as East Africa Affairs CS.

Last weekend, Oparanya stated that he didn't want to be appointed CS but was pressured into it by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who was his party leader at the time.

n response, Sudi, a close ally of Ruto, warned Oparanya of severe consequences if he repeats those statements.

Here is the video of Oscar Sudi warning Oparanya.

