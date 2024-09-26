Murang’a Woman Rep BETTY MAINA says GACHAGUA must be sent home whether he likes it or not – Even Kikuyus cannot save him!!





Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Murang’a County Woman Rep Betty Maina has stated that the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is irreversible, and no one, including his restive Mt. Kenya electorate, can save him.

Speaking on Wednesday, Maina, who is among the lawmakers preparing a motion to impeach Gachagua, said Kenyans are tired of his blackmail and his tribal remarks and they have instructed their lawmakers to send him home.

She also criticised Gachagua for his perceived arrogance and urged him to stop threatening her.

Betty assured Mt Kenya residents that they have capable leaders to fill the Deputy President's role, mentioning potential successors like Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, and Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru.

"He shouldn’t threaten me, he shouldn’t tell me about votes—only God commands my destiny, not him. Even when we stood, we didn’t look for him; he found out that we were standing.

"He should stop boasting, stop beating his chest in front of the President—his time is done; it's home, express," Maina said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST