OPIYO WANDAYI now reveals why RUTO is risking everything and willing to die with Adani despite public uproar

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 – President William Ruto is willing to sacrifice everything to have Adani deals sail through.
This was revealed by Energy
Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, who noted that Kenya needed Adani despite
widespread outrage over the deal.
During an address at the KAWI
Complex yesterday, Wandayi urged the public and other stakeholders to embrace
the Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) which he claimed will solve a major gap
in Kenya's energy sector.
Wandayi noted that Kenya had to
work with powerful private investors like Adani to instill grid stability and
adequacy.
"Adani Energy Solutions
privately owns more energy infrastructure than Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania
combined," he said. "Adani serves over 13 million consumer meters in
metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ."
According to the CS, Kenya was angling
towards adopting new generation energy sources like wind, solar, and
geothermal, but the country lacked adequate transmission to get power to
industries.
Wandayi also pointed out Adani
Energy Solution Limited's portfolio, which includes installing a transmission
network of 21,783 circuit kilometres of power transmission lines.
The Energy Company, which is
part of the greater Indan Adani Holdings Group, wants to oversee the
construction of 222 kilometres of a 400 kV transmission line between Gilgil, Thika,
Malaa and Konza. There are also plans to construct a 400/220/132 kV substation
at Rongai.
All these projects were
previously managed by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited
(KETRACO).
Wandayi said KETRACO has been
reliant on the government and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) to
continue the development transmission lines since 2008 - a challenge which will
effectively be ended by partnering with the Indian conglomerate.
