OPIYO WANDAYI now reveals why RUTO is risking everything and willing to die with Adani despite public uproar





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 – President William Ruto is willing to sacrifice everything to have Adani deals sail through.

This was revealed by Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, who noted that Kenya needed Adani despite widespread outrage over the deal.

During an address at the KAWI Complex yesterday, Wandayi urged the public and other stakeholders to embrace the Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) which he claimed will solve a major gap in Kenya's energy sector.

Wandayi noted that Kenya had to work with powerful private investors like Adani to instill grid stability and adequacy.

"Adani Energy Solutions privately owns more energy infrastructure than Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania combined," he said. "Adani serves over 13 million consumer meters in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ."

According to the CS, Kenya was angling towards adopting new generation energy sources like wind, solar, and geothermal, but the country lacked adequate transmission to get power to industries.

Wandayi also pointed out Adani Energy Solution Limited's portfolio, which includes installing a transmission network of 21,783 circuit kilometres of power transmission lines.

The Energy Company, which is part of the greater Indan Adani Holdings Group, wants to oversee the construction of 222 kilometres of a 400 kV transmission line between Gilgil, Thika, Malaa and Konza. There are also plans to construct a 400/220/132 kV substation at Rongai.

All these projects were previously managed by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO).

Wandayi said KETRACO has been reliant on the government and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) to continue the development transmission lines since 2008 - a challenge which will effectively be ended by partnering with the Indian conglomerate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST