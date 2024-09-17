Shock as it emerges that not even the Parliamentary probe can stop Adani from taking over JKIA as OMTATAH drops a bombshell

This was revealed by Busia
Senator Okiya Omtatah who said Parliament has a very limited time to stop the
deal.
Speaking during an interview,
Omtatah explained how the Parliament can stop the JKIA-Adani deal from going
forward but maintained that the Parliamentary probe could not halt discussions
surrounding the deal.
According to the Busia Senator,
the Parliament of Kenya, being an oversight organ, can legally stop the
proceedings of the deal as long as it is not contracted yet.
Since JKIA was built using
taxpayers’ money, Omtatah termed the Parliament as the custodian which holds
the public interest, thus they can stop it in its tracks
before it is contracted.
“Parliament has the capacity to
stop it where it is. After it is contracted, Parliament lacks the tools to stop
it. Only the courts can do it.” Omtatah clarified.
When asked whether the ongoing
Parliament probe could stop Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) from continuing the
conversation with Adani, Omtatah said, “No, it does not stop it until an order
is issued.”
Therefore, it could be more
efficient if the Parliament could hasten the process in order to ensure that it
is not too late by the time an order is given.
Seeing as probes in the Kenyan
National Assembly sometimes take several months, this remains to be seen even
though time is paramount in this situation.
