Shock as it emerges that not even the Parliamentary probe can stop Adani from taking over JKIA as OMTATAH drops a bombshell









Tuesday, September 17, 2024 – It will be very difficult for Parliament to stop Adani from taking over the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) once the contract is sealed.

This was revealed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah who said Parliament has a very limited time to stop the deal.

Speaking during an interview, Omtatah explained how the Parliament can stop the JKIA-Adani deal from going forward but maintained that the Parliamentary probe could not halt discussions surrounding the deal.

According to the Busia Senator, the Parliament of Kenya, being an oversight organ, can legally stop the proceedings of the deal as long as it is not contracted yet.

Since JKIA was built using taxpayers’ money, Omtatah termed the Parliament as the custodian which holds the public interest, thus they can stop it in its tracks before it is contracted.

“Parliament has the capacity to stop it where it is. After it is contracted, Parliament lacks the tools to stop it. Only the courts can do it.” Omtatah clarified.

When asked whether the ongoing Parliament probe could stop Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) from continuing the conversation with Adani, Omtatah said, “No, it does not stop it until an order is issued.”

Therefore, it could be more efficient if the Parliament could hasten the process in order to ensure that it is not too late by the time an order is given.

Seeing as probes in the Kenyan National Assembly sometimes take several months, this remains to be seen even though time is paramount in this situation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST