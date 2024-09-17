Impeach GACHAGUA now or else you will never see Parliament in 2027 – ODM MP warns Mt. Kenya MPs

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has cautioned MPs from the Mt Kenya region against underestimating Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Speaking yesterday, Amisi said
the Mt Kenya MPs are making Gachagua popular by making him a subject of
rallies.
According to the ODM MP,
Gachagua will send these renegade Mt Kenya MPs home in 2027 if they don’t
manage to impeach him now.
“Central MPs caucus is making
Gachagua popular for free, and for no apparent reason, by making him a subject
of rallies every day.”
“If you don't impeach Gachagua
now, he will impeach all of you in 2027 without mercy.”
“Never wrestle with a pig in the
mud, you will get dirty, but the pig will enjoy it.
“There is a lot to talk about in
this country on living conditions of citizens, not every day Gachagua, this is
how Ruto was made popular in the same region. Kenya needs a Renaissance,” said
Amisi.
His warning comes after close to
60 MPs from the Mt Kenya region and the diaspora endorsed Interior Cabinet
Secretary Kithure Kindiki to be their kingpin.
In a meeting held on Thursday in
Nyahururu, Laikipia County, the MPs said there was a need to have a link that
would create a nexus with the Executive on matters of development.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments