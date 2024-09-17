Impeach GACHAGUA now or else you will never see Parliament in 2027 – ODM MP warns Mt. Kenya MPs





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has cautioned MPs from the Mt Kenya region against underestimating Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking yesterday, Amisi said the Mt Kenya MPs are making Gachagua popular by making him a subject of rallies.

According to the ODM MP, Gachagua will send these renegade Mt Kenya MPs home in 2027 if they don’t manage to impeach him now.

“Central MPs caucus is making Gachagua popular for free, and for no apparent reason, by making him a subject of rallies every day.”

“If you don't impeach Gachagua now, he will impeach all of you in 2027 without mercy.”

“Never wrestle with a pig in the mud, you will get dirty, but the pig will enjoy it.

“There is a lot to talk about in this country on living conditions of citizens, not every day Gachagua, this is how Ruto was made popular in the same region. Kenya needs a Renaissance,” said Amisi.

His warning comes after close to 60 MPs from the Mt Kenya region and the diaspora endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to be their kingpin.

In a meeting held on Thursday in Nyahururu, Laikipia County, the MPs said there was a need to have a link that would create a nexus with the Executive on matters of development.

