ODM to announce RAILA ODINGA’s successor on Wednesday following BABA’s retirement from politics to join African Union





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Central Management Committee will select a successor to Raila Odinga as party leader on Wednesday.

Raila Odinga, 79, is expected to formally step down as the ODM party leader this week to concentrate on his campaigns for the African Union Commission chairperson bid ahead of the February 2025 poll.

Impeccable sources state that Wednesday’s meeting will pick Raila’s successor, ending Odinga's 18-year grip on the outfit since its inception in 2005.

“The Central Management Committee will sit on Wednesday to formally initiate the process of picking Baba(Raila’s) heir in the ODM party so that we free him to concentrate on AU campaigns," said a senior ODM official privy to the plans.

The meeting comes amidst recent ODM statements dismissing reports that Raila Odinga would be stepping down to focus on his AUC bid.

Ahead of Wednesday’s CMC meeting, another high-level organ of the ODM party will meet on Tuesday to officially roll out the plans to replace Raila as the ODM boss.

Known as the Elders Council, the organ was formed in April as the Supreme authority to superintend all party organs as part of Raila’s strategy to protect ODM from any mischief in his absence.

Raila's successor is expected to be proposed by this organ, which will then table it to the CMC for ratification.

The Elders Council will on Tuesday also hold a session with the ODM Board of Trustees to stitch the final proposal on who will succeed Raila.

The names of the Elders Council have not been made public since the organ was formed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST