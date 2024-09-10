ODM to announce RAILA ODINGA’s successor on Wednesday following BABA’s retirement from politics to join African Union

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Central Management Committee will select a successor to Raila Odinga as party leader on Wednesday.
Raila Odinga, 79, is expected to
formally step down as the ODM party leader this week to concentrate on his
campaigns for the African Union Commission chairperson bid ahead of the February
2025 poll.
Impeccable sources state
that Wednesday’s meeting will pick Raila’s successor, ending Odinga's
18-year grip on the outfit since its inception in 2005.
“The Central Management
Committee will sit on Wednesday to formally initiate the process of picking
Baba(Raila’s) heir in the ODM party so that we free him to concentrate on AU
campaigns," said a senior ODM official privy to the plans.
The meeting comes amidst recent ODM statements dismissing reports that Raila Odinga would be stepping down to focus on his AUC bid.
Ahead of Wednesday’s CMC meeting,
another high-level organ of the ODM party will meet on Tuesday to officially
roll out the plans to replace Raila as the ODM boss.
Known as the Elders Council, the
organ was formed in April as the Supreme authority to superintend all party
organs as part of Raila’s strategy to protect ODM from any mischief in his
absence.
Raila's successor is expected to be proposed by this organ, which will then table it to the CMC
for ratification.
The Elders Council will on
Tuesday also hold a session with the ODM Board of Trustees to stitch the final
proposal on who will succeed Raila.
The names of the Elders Council
have not been made public since the organ was formed.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
