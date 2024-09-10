RAILA ODINGA’s ODM tells RUTO they are ready to impeach GACHAGUA – Blow the whistle we have numbers!





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has stated that it is ready to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for undermining his boss, President William Ruto, and also promoting tribalism.

The impeachment motion is being prepared by Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah and has the backing of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairperson Cecily Mbarire.

Reacting to the development, Homa Bay MP Peter Kaluma stated that the Orange party is prepared to support the motion to impeach Gachagua for undermining the presidency and promoting tribalism in the Mt Kenya region.

“The numbers and the mood in Parliament is currently very good for real action. Let us make history. Ngoja ngoja huumiza tumbo,” Kaluma wrote on his X page.

Kaluma’s remarks come hours after a section of leaders from Mt Kenya East endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki as their spokesman.

The leaders, who were from Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties, stated that they have dumped Gachagua and they would now be listening to Kindiki.

The Kenyan DAILY POST