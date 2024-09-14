ODM MP defends embattled Acting IG MASENGELI, blames RUTO-GACHAGUA 'political games' for his woes.





Saturday, September 14, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP has defended Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli, who was sentenced to six months in prison on Friday for contempt of court.

Masengeli was required to appear in court on Monday to explain the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of three people in Kitengela.

They went missing on August 19.

Several summons have been issued by the court but Masengeli has snubbed all of them.

Following his imprisonment, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi claimed that Masengeli's case is politically motivated, stemming from internal conflicts between President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Amisi urged the government to stop dragging Masengeli into what he deemed political games.

"We don't want Masengeli to be dragged into Rigathi and Ruto's politics.

"He is a well-educated policeman with a master's degree, and he uses his intellect; he won't be just any ordinary officer," Amisi stated.

