Nyinyi Ni Wezi - Watch the moment Mlango Kubwa residents rescued a shopkeeper from rogue cops who they claimed wanted to rob her (VIDEO).





Friday, September 27, 2024 -There was drama at Mlango Kubwa estate in Nairobi after angry residents confronted some rogue police officers who they claimed wanted to rob a shopkeeper.

The uniformed cops went to the shop and arrested the shopkeeper for unknown reasons, before confiscating her gas cylinders.

The residents ganged up against the police officers and called them thieves.

They ordered the cops to release the woman and return the gas cylinders.

One of the residents was heard saying that the cops are fond of collecting bribes from local traders and harassing them.

The cops released the woman and returned her gas cylinders when the situation escalated.

Watch the video.

Residents of Mlango Kubwa rescued a shopkeeper from police officers who they claimed were out to rob her. The officers were forced to release her, and return the gas cylinders they had impounded from her shop.



Kindiki boys 😳 pic.twitter.com/OZmKpfV0Fo — maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) September 27, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.