Former Kiambaa chief narrates how GACHAGUA conned him Ksh 50,000 when he was the D.O. and sent police officers to abduct him and kill him in the forest (VIDEO).





Friday, September 27, 2024 - A former chief in Kiambaa claims that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua conned him Ksh 50,000 when he was the District Officer.

Gachagua borrowed him Ksh 50,000 claiming that he wanted to clear a car that he had imported from Dubai at the port and promised to return the money.

However, Gachagua did not return the money.

He further narrated how Gachagua sabotaged him in the line of duty and subjected him to mental torture, prompting him to resign.

He falsely accused the chief of collecting bribes from chang’aa dealers and stealing money meant for constructing schools.

At one time, Gachagua sent police officers to abduct the chief and kill him in Karura forest.

However, the plan flopped after some members of the public witnessed the police officers abducting the chief.

He was released and abandoned in Kiambu.

Listen to the explosive interview.

This is why they don't want you to learn your history. pic.twitter.com/MDqPcvUPBU — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) September 27, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.