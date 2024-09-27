Ministry of Health forced to suspend its online training on the contentious Social Health Insurance Fund after Kenyans sneaked in and interrupted the session shouting ‘reject’





Friday, September 27, 2024 - The Ministry of Health was forced to suspend its online training ahead of the Social Health Insurance Fund rollout after Kenyans sneaked in and interrupted the session.

The Ministry had sent login details of the online meeting to staff of the hospitals with NHIF.

As the training was ongoing, some Kenyans got the login details after they were shared on X and logged in, before interrupting the session.

They started shouting ‘reject’ and singing anti-government songs, forcing the Ministry to suspend the training.

The government is set to implement the Social Health Insurance Fund even after it was declared unconstitutional by the court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.