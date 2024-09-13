JIMI WANJIGI says unmarked vehicles have been surveilling his Muthaiga residence for a week, disrupting communication and intimidating his family (PHOTOs).

Friday, September 13, 2024 - Prominent businessman Jimi Wanjigi has raised an alarm over unmarked high-end vehicles that have been parked outside his Muthaiga residence for the last week.

Taking to his X account, Wanjigi shared photos of the vehicles that reportedly belong to security agencies parked outside his residence.

The influential businessman said the vehicles were jamming all communication to his residence.

Wanjigi further lamented that the Government was harassing him and his family.

See photos.