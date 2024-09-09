No clear leader between TRUMP and HARRIS in the race for U.S. president - New CNN poll







Monday, September 9, 2024 - A new CNN Poll of Polls including polls conducted since the Democratic National Convention, finds a tight race with no clear leader between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Harris has an average of 49% support in the new Poll of Polls, while Trump has 47% across polls conducted between August 23 and September 6.

The new average is largely unchanged from the previous average, which found Harris at 50% to Trump at 48%.

The Poll of Polls includes the four most recent national polls measuring the views of registered or likely voters in a 2024, presidential general election.

Also, a New York Times and Siena College poll of likely voters conducted from September 3 to 6 showed 48% say they support Trump to 47% for Harris, with no clear leader.

The survey suggests a wide gender gap among likely voters, with women breaking for Harris by 11 points (53% to 42%), while men favor Trump by 17 points (56% to 39%).

Harris has an 8-point advantage among likely voters younger than 30 (51% support Harris to 43% for Trump), while Trump has the upper hand among those age 65 or older.

Independent likely voters tilt narrowly toward Harris, 48% to 44%, while those likely voters who say they did not vote in 2020 split 49% Trump to 40% Harris. Harris holds broad advantages among likely Black and Latino voters.

In November, Americans will head to the polls to vote for the next president between Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party and Donald Trump of the Republican party.