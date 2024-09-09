Monday, September 9, 2024 - Singer, Paul Okoye’s wife, Ifeoma, had a baby shower in the U.S. on Sunday night, September 8.
The singer of Psquare fame and also known as Rudeboy, shared
videos from the baby shower on social media, with family and friends in
attendance.
This would be Paul and Ifeoma's first child together and
Paul's fourth child. He has three children from his previous marriage with his
ex wife, Anita.
Watch a clip from the baby shower below
Video from singer PAUL OKOYE’s wife, IFEOMA’s baby shower pic.twitter.com/w45oXJCUZL— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 9, 2024
