Video from singer PAUL OKOYE’s wife, IFEOMA’s baby shower







Monday, September 9, 2024 - Singer, Paul Okoye’s wife, Ifeoma, had a baby shower in the U.S. on Sunday night, September 8.

The singer of Psquare fame and also known as Rudeboy, shared videos from the baby shower on social media, with family and friends in attendance.

This would be Paul and Ifeoma's first child together and Paul's fourth child. He has three children from his previous marriage with his ex wife, Anita.

Watch a clip from the baby shower below