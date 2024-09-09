Dramatic moment bridge collapses with cars on it during Typhoon Yagi (VIDEO)







Monday, September 9, 2024 - A dramatic video captured the moment a truck plunged into a river after a bridge collapsed in Vietnam after heavy rains caused by Typhoon Yagi.

A video shared online on Monday morning, September 9, shows a truck approaching the bridge just as it collapsed The truck is seen making a sharp drop with the collapsed bridge

A motorcycle following behind halted quickly

According to local authorities, nine people died during the typhoon, which made landfall in Vietnam on Saturday, September 7, before weakening to a depression, and 50 others died during the consequent floods and landslides.

The water levels of several rivers in northern Vietnam were dangerously high.

A passenger bus carrying 20 people was swept into a flooded stream by a landslide in mountainous Cao Bang province Monday morning. Rescuers were deployed but landslides blocked the path to where the incident took place

The busy steel bridge over the engorged Red River in Phu Tho province collapsed on Monday morning, local officials told state media.

Several motorbikes and cars fell into the river, the initial reports said, adding that three people fished out of the river in ongoing rescue operations had been taken to the hospital.

Typhoon Yagi was the strongest typhoon to hit Vietnam in decades when it made landfall Saturday with winds up to 92mph. It weakened to a tropical depression on Sunday, but the country’s meteorological agency has still warned the continuing downpours could cause floods and landslides.

Watch a video of the bridge collapse below.