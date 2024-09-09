Night drama as Nairobi County Chief Officer for Environment, GEOFFREY MOSIRIA, raids a night party hosted by Nigerians in Kilimani and stops it for playing loud music (VIDEO).



Monday, September 9, 2024 - Nairobi County Chief Officer for Environment Geoffrey Mosiria raided a party hosted by Nigerians after the residents complained that they were making a lot of noise.

The foreign men were playing loud music and indulging in alcohol, causing a disturbance in the otherwise quiet neighborhood.

Mosiria stormed into the party in the middle of the night, furious, and demanded it be stopped immediately.

“Why are you disturbing your neighbours?” he was heard asking as he confronted the partygoers.

He threatened to arrest them if they continued with the party.

Mosiria is among the most hardworking County Chief Officers in the country.

Governor Sakaja recently recognized his efforts in making the city clean and habitable.

