See how rogue state agents tried to disrupt MORARA KEBASO’s public meeting in Nyeri by sending a fire engine truck - People stood their ground (VIDEO).





Monday, September 9, 2024 - There was drama after suspected rogue state agents tried to disrupt a public meeting held by vocal political analyst Morara Kebaso at the Kiawara market in Nyeri.

According to Morara, a fire engine truck was sent to disrupt his meeting as he was addressing the gathering.

The truck was headed nowhere and the driver kept bullying Morara’s entourage.

However, the people stood their ground and chased the driver away.

Sharing the video on his X account, Morara wrote, “Someone decided to send a fire engine to come and disrupt our meeting with the people at Kiawara market.

"The vehicle was headed nowhere to do nothing and even left the tarmac to follow us into the market centre where we were discussing issues of national importance.

"It kept reversing and speeding towards us like a charging bull. But we stood our ground.

"Asante watu wa Kiawara Nyeri. Poleni sana kwa msiba.

"I have noted that in the whole of Kieni Sub-county, there is no hospital.

"I will write to the CD health and County Governor on that issue.

"Meanwhile, I am asking the people of Mount Kenya to wake up their leaders and keep them accountable.

"Tumalize wizi ndio kazi ifanyike,"

