A lady cries for justice after a car belonging to Education CS, JULIUS MIGOS, hit and killed her brother while being driven recklessly - His body was broken into parts (PHOTOs).











Monday, September 9, 2024 - A car belonging to Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos reportedly hit and killed a boda boda rider while being driven recklessly along Othaya-Mukurweini Road.

The rogue driver refused to stop after hitting the rider and dragged his body under the vehicle, breaking it into parts.

The deceased rider’s sister took to social media to seek justice and shared photos of the tragic accident.

“Sleep well bro! How do I even accept this? Why did they kill you! You were a hardworking and peaceful man. Who will give your babies the need for education because the same person entrusted with the education ministry took your life? Why? Why? Why?’’ she lamented.

The accident occurred on Saturday when the Cabinet Secretary visited the Hillside Academy where a fire broke out, killing 21 pupils.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST