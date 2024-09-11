Newly Unearthed 1995 video shows KAMALA HARRIS being asked mortifying question while out with older lover WILLIE BROWN







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - A newly unearthed ABC news profile from 1995 on then San Francisco mayor Willie Brown has re-emerged showing the moment a young Kamala Harris is questioned by reporters while on a night out with her lover who was 31 years older than her.

The special report on Brown by Dianne Sawyer from 1995 portrays Brown a 'rogue' politician 'notorious for his flamboyant lifestyle, flashy clothes, fancy parties,' and 'fine women' with Harris featured in the footage.

'Are you his daughter?' a reporter asks in the video that is circulating just hours before her first debate against Donald Trump, which is also being shown on ABC.

'No, I'm not,' Harris replies while laughing.





Brown was 60 and Harris was 29 when the pair started dating. The clip was first re-published by @EndWokeness on X.

The powerful speaker of the state legislature for 14 years, Brown was the most powerful politician in California when he met Harris, and started dating her when he first ran for mayor of San Francisco.

Brown, now 90 years old, is married but long estranged from his wife Blanche when he first met Harris.

Willie Brown and Blanche live separately but have never divorced.

Watch the video below