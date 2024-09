Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - A lady called Adenike has said that any man who is not the biological father of up to three of children, is struggling with male infertility.

She stated this on Tuesday, September 10, in response to a post about footballer Kayode Olarenwaju's paternity saga.

"If you're not the biological father to 3 children then you're the problem. You should thank your wife for giving you the opportunity to be a father regardless," she wrote.