NELSON HAVI slams MPs who are keen to impeach GACHAGUA yet they failed to impeach MITHIKA LINTURI - Terms them imbeciles





Friday, September 27, 2024 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has blasted Members of Parliament who are planning to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The motion to impeach Gachagua has already been tabled in the National Assembly by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.

Speaking about the looming impeachment of the Deputy President, Havi called the MPs imbeciles, wondering where they were when the country needed them to impeach former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi over the fake fertilizer scandal.

“These imbeciles in the National Assembly could not impeach Mithika Linturi for selling us counterfeit fertilizer and fake maize seeds but want to impeach Rigathi Gachagua for being a clown. Kenya is full of imbeciles and clowns,” Havi wrote on his X page.

Gachagua's impeachment grounds include gross misconduct, undermining the President, and attempting to overthrow Ruto.

