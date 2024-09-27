GACHAGUA Financed Gen Z protests to overthrow RUTO – OSCAR SUDI exposes how the ‘Truthful Man’ led youths to their deaths





Friday, September 27, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has blamed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for the June and July anti-government protests, which led to the deaths of 61 Gen Zs and left thousands injured by police.

According to Oscar Sudi, the protests, dubbed Gen Z protests, were financed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in an attempt to overthrow President William Ruto.

Sudi, a close ally of President William Ruto, also told Gachagua that he belongs to jail for trying to overthrow a democratically elected government.

“My boss, it's no longer a secret that you're the mastermind behind the dead-on-arrival plan to oust our President.

"Young people were killed in the streets, and those jailed are a result of the money you poured to sponsor demos, yet now you claim you're fighting for them! Save for the respect we have for your office, you belong in jail,” Sudi stated.

