"My father was a useless bastard of a man" X user replies to a man who questioned why her mother left her marriage







Thursday, September 5, 2024 - An X user has reacted after a man tried to shame her mother for leaving her marriage.

It all began after the X user reacted to a trending topic on X about most women marrying men who are "less".

The conversation had received mixed reaction and the X user with the handle @zahfairy weighed in, saying that most women have been conditioned to accept less.

A male X user with the handle @ishdagreat responded, telling her that her anger stems from the fact that the whole internet knows her mother left her dad in 2011.

And the lady responded, saying her mother had every reason to leave and her father was deadbeat and a useless bastard whom her mother is better off without.



