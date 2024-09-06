"I am a woman" Content creator, TOBI THE CREATOR says as he opens up about near assault experience (VIDEO)







Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Content creator, Tobi The Creator has opened up about his gender identification and what it was like growing up.

He spoke in an interview with media personality, Chude Jidonwo.

Tobi, popular for managing crossdresser, James Brown, disclosed that he was almost assaulted by a man when he was 12 years old.

Speaking about his gender, he said he identifies as a non-binary and flirts with the idea that he might have been a woman in his previous life and came back to this life in a man's body.

He also said that there is a difference between a cross entertainer, a cross dresser, and a drag queen.

He added that the Minister of Education needs to be educated about this and urge educators to also know this so they can teach their students properly.

Watch him speak in the video below.