The truth will come out - KIM PORTER's father breaks silence over DIDDY's arrest amid rumors about his daughter's death

Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Kim Porter's father has spoken out amid growing rumors about his daughter's d£ath and her relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs following the music mogul's arrest last week.
Porter, who was an American model, passed away of
lobar pneumonia after several days of 'flu-like symptoms' at the age
of 47 in November 2018.
She and Diddy, born Sean Combs were in an on-off
relationship from 1994 until 2007.
Last week, Diddy was indicted in New York and charged with
racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The Music mogul, 54, pleaded not guilty to all three charges
and was denied bail.
After his indictment, a new book alleged to be Porter's
memoir made claims of Diddy assaulting his late girlfriend, taping
himself having s3x with a male teenage popstar, and having s3x parties with an
Oscar winner and his wife.
The 60-page book published on September 6, titled Kim's Lost
Words, claims to be a collection of the diaries of Porter leaked by her
friends.
Speaking with Mail Online, Jake Porter, 78 said: 'The truth
will come out. It always does in the end.'
Porter declined to comment on Diddy's charges, but said he
was 'aware of them from the news', but told DailyMail.com: 'When I saw the
video of what he did to Cassie (Ventura).
'I was disgusted. I don't really have much to say beyond
that.'
He added: 'Everyone's innocent until proven guilty I guess,
but the truth will come out.'
Asked if he believed that truth included any new details of
his daughter's d£ath amid growing calls for the investigation into it to be
re-opened, Porter dismissed the previous investigation as 'a load of c**p.'
Another family member who spoke to DailyMail yesterday on
condition of anonymity was far more forthright stating:
'If she was my daughter, I would be demanding that the
investigation be re-opened.
'I remember Kim as a little girl – she was just the sweetest
little girl,' said the relative.
'And I remember how she grew up to be so beautiful and
talented.
'But I saw the change in her when we visited her out in
California when she was with him.
'She was changed, something wasn't right.
'Now I feel in my spirit he's guilty, but justice will just
have to take its course.'
