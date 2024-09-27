The truth will come out - KIM PORTER's father breaks silence over DIDDY's arrest amid rumors about his daughter's death







Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Kim Porter's father has spoken out amid growing rumors about his daughter's d£ath and her relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs following the music mogul's arrest last week.

Porter, who was an American model, passed away of lobar pneumonia after several days of 'flu-like symptoms' at the age of 47 in November 2018.

She and Diddy, born Sean Combs were in an on-off relationship from 1994 until 2007.

Last week, Diddy was indicted in New York and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The Music mogul, 54, pleaded not guilty to all three charges and was denied bail.

After his indictment, a new book alleged to be Porter's memoir made claims of Diddy assaulting his late girlfriend, taping himself having s3x with a male teenage popstar, and having s3x parties with an Oscar winner and his wife.

The 60-page book published on September 6, titled Kim's Lost Words, claims to be a collection of the diaries of Porter leaked by her friends.

Speaking with Mail Online, Jake Porter, 78 said: 'The truth will come out. It always does in the end.'

Porter declined to comment on Diddy's charges, but said he was 'aware of them from the news', but told DailyMail.com: 'When I saw the video of what he did to Cassie (Ventura).

'I was disgusted. I don't really have much to say beyond that.'

He added: 'Everyone's innocent until proven guilty I guess, but the truth will come out.'

Asked if he believed that truth included any new details of his daughter's d£ath amid growing calls for the investigation into it to be re-opened, Porter dismissed the previous investigation as 'a load of c**p.'

Another family member who spoke to DailyMail yesterday on condition of anonymity was far more forthright stating:

'If she was my daughter, I would be demanding that the investigation be re-opened.

'I remember Kim as a little girl – she was just the sweetest little girl,' said the relative.

'And I remember how she grew up to be so beautiful and talented.

'But I saw the change in her when we visited her out in California when she was with him.

'She was changed, something wasn't right.

'Now I feel in my spirit he's guilty, but justice will just have to take its course.'