MORARA KEBASO’s opulent office that he has set up using Mpesa donations from the public sparks reactions as some brand him a conman (PHOTO).





Thursday, September 26, 2024 –Political activist Morara Kebaso sparked reactions after he posted a photo flaunting a lavish office that he has set up using Mpesa donations from the public.

The office is located inside a palatial home that he was gifted in Kahawa Sukari along Thika Road to set up his political headquarters.

A vocal X personality reacted to the photo, claiming that Morara is no different from corrupt politicians.

"Everyone is corrupt. See the opulence from your Mpesa donations,’’ he tweeted.

Another X user wondered why Kebaso asked for donations from the public to set up the office, yet he makes office furniture in his company.

See the photo and reactions.





















The Kenya DAILY POST.