MUDAVADI’s man castigates Kenyans who have labeled RAILA ODINGA a Traitor and Conman





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - A close ally of Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has hit out at Kenyans who have labeled former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a traitor and political conman after he hijacked Gen Z protests and joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Speaking on Tuesday, Lurambi Member of Parliament, Titus Khamala, also castigated Kenyans who are praying Raila Odinga loses in his bid to become African Union Chairperson.

In a passionate statement, Khamala pleaded to Kenyans to respect Raila Odinga and not to undermine his efforts to become the AU President.

"There are people with dirty hearts. When Baba Raila stands for votes, they don’t want him; when he asks for votes, they won’t vote for him," Khamala said.

The MP further said that despite Raila’s consistent readiness to serve Kenya, his critics remain relentless in their opposition.

"If the country is on fire and he decides to speak to President Ruto to calm things down, they don’t want that.

"If he says Kenyans should let him be and that he is going back to Africa, they still don’t want that.

"What do they want!? And who do they want?! What a joke," he stated.

