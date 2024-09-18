DIDMUS BARASA calls for GACHAGUA’s impeachment as he accuses the DP of sabotaging and disrespecting President RUTO





Wednesday, September 18,2024 - Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, has called for the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of sabotaging government programs and also disrespecting President William Ruto.

In a statement on Wednesday, Barasa, a close ally of Ruto, accused Gachagua of sabotaging the government from within and called for his immediate impeachment.

Barasa further said that Gachagua’s alleged prioritization of his Mt Kenya region over the rest of the country had reportedly alienated other regions from the national government.

"Kenya comprises over 42 tribes, and, notably, not every tribe is consistently represented in the executive branch.

"Consequently, certain communities have experienced feelings of exclusion from the government," Barasa said.

The lawmaker's statement comes amidst growing tensions within the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), as internal divisions continue to boil over.

Some lawmakers are allied to President William Ruto while others are aligned to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST