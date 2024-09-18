See MUTAHI NGUNYI’s advice to MASENGELI on how to ‘fix’ Chief Justice MARTHA KOOME after he was sentenced to six months in jail for contempt of court.





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Fast-fading political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has offered advice to Acting Inspector General of Police, Gilbert Masengeli, on how to handle the judiciary after being sentenced to six months in jail for contempt of court, without the option of a fine.

On Friday last week, High Court judge Lawrence Mugambi sentenced Masengeli to six months in jail after he ignored seven court summons.

After his sentencing, Masengeli retaliated by withdrawing Justice Mugambi’s security detail, prompting Chief Justice Martha Koome to issue a statement condemning the National Police Service for undermining the judiciary.

In his controversial advice to Masengeli, Mutahi Ngunyi, now on the State House payroll, urged the acting IG to "fix" the rogue judiciary, even suggesting planting bhang in Chief Justice Koome's office and arresting her.

Here is a screenshot of what Mutahi Ngunyi advised Masengeli to do to deal with the Judiciary.

