MTV VMAs 2024: See the complete winners list

Thursday, September 12, 2024 - The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards went down on Wednesday night, September 11, at New York’s UBS Arena, with rapper Megan Thee Stallion hosting the ceremony.
Rapper, Eminem opened the show with the help of Jelly Roll.
Other performers who took the stage included Camila Cabello, Chappell
Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Lenny Kravitz, Quavo and Sabrina Carpenter
among others
Going into the night, Taylor Swift led all
nominees with 12 nods followed by her “Fortnight” collaborator Post Malone with
11.
At the ceremony, Swift scored seven wins and Post had five,
including their top win of the night when “Fortnight” was named video of the
year.
Here's the full list of winners below..
Video of the
year
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” –
Republic Records
Billie Eilish – “Lunch” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA
Records
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” –
Republic Records
Artist of
the
Year
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Song of the
Year
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Parkwood Entertainment /
Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – “Lovin on Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic
Records
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive
license to Interscope Records
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic
Records
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
Best new
artist
WINNER: Chappell Roan – Island
Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records
Tyla – Epic Records
Best
Collaboration
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO /
Republic Records
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG /
Interscope Records
Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia
Records
Jung Kook feat. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen
Records
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” –
Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” –
Republic Records
Best pop
Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records
Dua Lipa – Warner Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
Tate McRae – RCA Records
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Best hip-hop
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO /
Republic Records
WINNER: Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath /
Interscope Records
GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!” – CMG / Interscope Records
Gunna – “fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300
Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions
Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti – “FE!N” – Cactus Jack /
Epic Records
Best R&B
Alicia Keys – “Lifeline” – AK Records, under exclusive
license to gamma.
Muni Long – “Made for Me” – Def Jam
WINNER: SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA
Records
Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good” – mega /
gamma.
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records
Best
alternative
WINNER: Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street
Records, Inc. / Warner Records
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit
Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records
Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed” – KIDinaKorner / Interscope
Records
Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire” – This Compilation / Warner
Records
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)” – Warner Records
Best rock
Bon Jovi – “Legendary” – Island
Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records
Green Day – “Dilemma” – Reprise Records / Warner Records
Kings of Leon – “Mustang” – Capitol Records
WINNER: Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records
Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
U2 – “Atomic City” – Interscope Records
Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records /
Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Bad Bunny – “Monaco” – Rimas Entertainment
Karol G – “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” – Bichota / Interscope Records
Myke Towers – “LaLa” – Warner Music Latina
Peso Pluma & Anitta – “Bellakeo” – Double P Records
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin /
Duars Entertainment
Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería” – Sony Music US Latin
Best
Afrobeats
Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin /
Republic
Burna Boy – “City Boys” – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic
Records
Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational” – Chris
Brown Entertainment / RCA Records
Tems – “Love Me JeJe” – Since ’93 / RCA Records
WINNER: Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
Usher, Pheelz – “Ruin” – mega / gamma.
Best K-pop
Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen
Records
WINNER: LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records
NCT Dream – “Smoothie” – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music
Group
NewJeans – “Super Shy” – ADOR / Geffen Records
Stray Kids – “LALALALA” – JYP Entertainment / Imperial /
Republic Records
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu” – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL /
Republic Records
Video for
good
Alexander Stewart – “if you only knew” – FAE grp
WINNER: Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From Barbie)”
– Darkroom / Interscope Records
Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records
Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best for Me” – Twenty Nine
Music Group
RAYE – “Genesis.” – Human Re Sources
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love” – Hickman Holler Records /
RCA Records
MTV push
performance of the year
August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records
September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope
Records
October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars” – Night Street
Records, Inc. / Warner Records
November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam
December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music
/ RCA Records
January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Island
April 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa” – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records
May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL
June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen
Records
July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records
VMAs Most
Iconic Performance
Beyoncé – “Love on Top” (2011)
Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Missy Elliott –
“Like a Virgin” & “Hollywood” (2003)
Eminem – “The Real Slim Shady” & “The Way I Am” (2000)
WINNER: Katy Perry – “Roar” (2013)
Lady Gaga – “Paparazzi” (2009)
Madonna – “Like a Virgin” (1984)
Taylor Swift – “You Belong With Me” (2009)
Best
Trending Video
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Parkwood Entertainment /
Columbia Records
Camila Cabello feat. Playboi Carti – “I Luv It” – Geffen /
Interscope Records
Chappell Roan – “Hot to Go!” – Amusement Records / Island
Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.
Charli XCX – “Apple” – Atlantic Records
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi”
– Hot Girl Productions
Tinashe – “Nasty” – Nice Life Recording Company
Best Group
*NSYNC – RCA Records
Coldplay – Atlantic Records
Imagine Dragons – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
NCT Dream – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group
NewJeans – ADOR / Geffen Records
SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic
Records
Twenty One Pilots – Fueled By Ramen
Song of
Summer
Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” –
Republic Records
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records,
Inc. / Warner Records
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather” – Darkroom / Interscope
Records
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!” – Amusement Records /
Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – “Guess featuring Billie
Eilish” – Atlantic Records
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That” –
Wilburn Holding Co. / Boominati / Epic / Republic
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG /
Interscope Records
Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive
license to Interscope Records
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” –
Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – American Dogwood / EMPIRE
SZA – “Saturn” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” –
Republic Records
Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby” – ISO Supremacy /
PULSE Records / Concord
Best
Direction
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” –
Republic Records; directed by Christian Breslauer
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit; directed by Alex
Lockett & Margaret Qualley
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records;
directed by Rich Lee
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions; directed
by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island;
directed by Barbia Zeinali
WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” –
Republic Records; directed by Taylor Swift
Best
Cinematography
WINNER: Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for
your love)” – Republic Records; cinematography by Anatol Trofimov
Charli XCX – “Von dutch” – Atlantic Records; cinematography
by Jeff Bierman
Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Warner Records; cinematography by
Nikita Nuzmenko
Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed” – Geffen Records; cinematography
by Marz Miller
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin /
Duars Entertainment; cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic
Records; cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto
Best Editing
Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records /
Universal Music Latin Entertainment; editing by Nick Yumul
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” –
Republic Records; editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records;
editing by David Checel
LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records; editing by Nik
Kohler
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island; editing by Jai
Shukla
WINNER: Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” –
Republic Records; editing by Chancler Haynes
Best
Choreography
Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit; choreography by Margaret
Qualley
WINNER: Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records;
choreography by Charm La’Donna
LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records; choreography by
Sean Bankhead
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Sony Music Latin /
Duars Entertainment – Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
Tate McRae – “Greedy” – RCA Records; choreography by Sean
Bankhead
Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Capitol Records; choreography by
Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkof
Best visual
effects
Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine” – Republic Records; visual
effects by Digital Axis
WINNER: Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath /
Interscope Records; visual effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee,
Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – RCA Records; visual effects
by Candice Dragonas
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions; visual
effects by Mathematic
Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!” – Geffen Records; visual
effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic
Records; visual effects by Parliament
Best art
direction
Charli XCX – “360” – Atlantic Records; art direction by
Grace Surnow
LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloyd Co. / RCA Records; art direction
byPongsan Thawatwichian
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl
Productions; art direction by Brittany Porter
Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” – Geffen Records; art
direction by Nichaolas des Jardins
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island; art
direction by Nicholas des Jardins
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic
Records; art direction by Ethan Tobman
