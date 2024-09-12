ELON MUSK's estranged child responds to his post about giving TAYLOR SWIFT a child

Thursday, September 12, 2024 - The estranged trans daughter of Elon Musk has slammed his bizarre offer to give Taylor Swift a baby after the pop superstar endorsed Kamala Harris.
Vivian Wilson, 20, called her father's indecent proposal
cheinous incel nonsense" in a post on Threads on Wednesday, September
11.
Vivian has refused to post on X because her estranged father
owns it.
The saga began when Swift signed her Harris endorsement as
"childless cat lady" in a sly jab at Trump's running mate, JD, Vance,
who has shamed women who are childless and have cats.
Musk said after Taylor Swift's endorsement: "Fine
Taylor … you win...I will give you a child and guard your cats with my
life."
Vivian, who is transgender, praised Swift's endorsement,
saying the timing "could not have been better" before going off on
her father, whom she has not spoken to.
"Also, yes, I saw 'the tweet,'" she said about
Musk's post.
"Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel
nonsense. I don't really have anything to add to it, it's just abhorrent."
She added that Musk's words were "disgusting,
belittling and incredibly sexist" and said that her audience "deserve
better if people speak to them like that".
Wilson finished her thread by writing: "I really am not
the biggest fan of this subject. I am my own person with my own name after all.
However, I just feel like that had to be said even if it's incredibly
self-evident. Cheers."
Musk, a father of twelve, has previously spoken out against
underpopulation in the past.
Vivian Wilson and her father Musk have been engaged in a war
of words with each other on social media after Musk said he was tricked into
Wilson being allowed to go on puberty blockers.
