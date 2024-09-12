ELON MUSK's estranged child responds to his post about giving TAYLOR SWIFT a child







Thursday, September 12, 2024 - The estranged trans daughter of Elon Musk has slammed his bizarre offer to give Taylor Swift a baby after the pop superstar endorsed Kamala Harris.

Vivian Wilson, 20, called her father's indecent proposal cheinous incel nonsense" in a post on Threads on Wednesday, September 11.

Vivian has refused to post on X because her estranged father owns it.

The saga began when Swift signed her Harris endorsement as "childless cat lady" in a sly jab at Trump's running mate, JD, Vance, who has shamed women who are childless and have cats.

Musk said after Taylor Swift's endorsement: "Fine Taylor … you win...I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."

Vivian, who is transgender, praised Swift's endorsement, saying the timing "could not have been better" before going off on her father, whom she has not spoken to.

"Also, yes, I saw 'the tweet,'" she said about Musk's post.

"Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel nonsense. I don't really have anything to add to it, it's just abhorrent."

She added that Musk's words were "disgusting, belittling and incredibly sexist" and said that her audience "deserve better if people speak to them like that".

Wilson finished her thread by writing: "I really am not the biggest fan of this subject. I am my own person with my own name after all. However, I just feel like that had to be said even if it's incredibly self-evident. Cheers."

Musk, a father of twelve, has previously spoken out against underpopulation in the past.

Vivian Wilson and her father Musk have been engaged in a war of words with each other on social media after Musk said he was tricked into Wilson being allowed to go on puberty blockers.