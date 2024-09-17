Kenyan bus operators and drivers begin working in Germany just after RUTO's deal– Look!

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 – President William Ruto’s deal with Germany to provide 250,000 Kenyan workers could be genuine, despite the skepticism, and appears to be gaining momentum.
This is after a German Company
welcomed the first batch of Kenyans following the bilateral migration agreement
between the Government of Kenya and that of Germany.
The first batch involved bus
drivers and conductors from Kenya who were received by Flansberg, a German auto
company that deals in the transport sector.
Claus Ruhe Madsen, Schleswig
Holstein State Transport Minister, praised the first batch of Kenyans revealing
that it was a pilot project aimed at testing the feasibility of the
agreement between Kenya and Germany.
The Minister maintained that
there is a global battle for workers all over the world, indicating that his
country needed more workers to help its aging population.
‘’It must not be forgotten that
there is a demand for workers. Hard-working hands and clever minds are in
demand in all parts of the world,’’ Madsen added.
He revealed that Germany will
position itself strategically to continue attracting more workers who could
contribute to the country’s demand for labour.
"We simply have to position
ourselves in Germany in such a way that it is attractive to come here,’’ he
added.
The German bus company where the
Kenyans were set to begin their work while appreciating the deal, expressed
optimism that the move had sent a message on the need for controlled and
targeted labour migration.
This came at a time when both locally
and internationally, there have been mixed reactions to the bilateral agreement
with some quotas maintaining that the government of Kenya was not representing
facts as they should have about the deal.
On Sunday, Ruto’s
government came under pressure after Germany’s Interior
Ministry denied reports that suggested the deal included specific numbers
of people to migrate under the agreement.
