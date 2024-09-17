Kenyan bus operators and drivers begin working in Germany just after RUTO's deal– Look!





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 – President William Ruto’s deal with Germany to provide 250,000 Kenyan workers could be genuine, despite the skepticism, and appears to be gaining momentum.

This is after a German Company welcomed the first batch of Kenyans following the bilateral migration agreement between the Government of Kenya and that of Germany.

The first batch involved bus drivers and conductors from Kenya who were received by Flansberg, a German auto company that deals in the transport sector.

Claus Ruhe Madsen, Schleswig Holstein State Transport Minister, praised the first batch of Kenyans revealing that it was a pilot project aimed at testing the feasibility of the agreement between Kenya and Germany.

The Minister maintained that there is a global battle for workers all over the world, indicating that his country needed more workers to help its aging population.

‘’It must not be forgotten that there is a demand for workers. Hard-working hands and clever minds are in demand in all parts of the world,’’ Madsen added.

He revealed that Germany will position itself strategically to continue attracting more workers who could contribute to the country’s demand for labour.

"We simply have to position ourselves in Germany in such a way that it is attractive to come here,’’ he added.

The German bus company where the Kenyans were set to begin their work while appreciating the deal, expressed optimism that the move had sent a message on the need for controlled and targeted labour migration.

This came at a time when both locally and internationally, there have been mixed reactions to the bilateral agreement with some quotas maintaining that the government of Kenya was not representing facts as they should have about the deal.

On Sunday, Ruto’s government came under pressure after Germany’s Interior Ministry denied reports that suggested the deal included specific numbers of people to migrate under the agreement.

