MORARA KEBASO on the spot after one of the vehicles in his convoy hit another car in Embu while being driven recklessly and sped off (PHOTOs).





Monday, September 23, 2024 - A troubling incident is said to have unfolded in Embu County when a vehicle believed to be part of a convoy accompanying Advocate for Government Accountability Morara Kebaso collided with another car on Saturday around 12:30 PM.

Reports indicate that the car registered KCJ 200W was involved in reckless overtaking that left a young passenger with scratches.

The victim claims that following the collision, the offending vehicle briefly stopped as if ready for a negotiation then suddenly sped off again.

Authorities have been alerted about the incident and an official report has been filed with the Embu traffic police under OB number OB5/21/9/2024.

This incident coincides with Kebaso's own road mishap on Sunday where his convoy was hit by a drunk driver while returning from a government projects inspection tour.

According to reports, the crash occurred between 7 PM and 8 PM and caused extensive damage to his vehicle with burst tyres and deployed airbags marking the aftermath of the crash.

