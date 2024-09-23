GACHAGUA’s days are numbered as RUTO’s ally DIDMUS BARASA reveals when he will be impeached

Monday September 23, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s goose is already cooked.
This is after Kimilili MP Didmus
Barasa revealed when they will make good their threat to impeach the DP.
Speaking over the weekend,
Barasa, who is one of President William Ruto’s closest allies, noted that they
will impeach Gachagua before the end of the year.
According to Barasa, they were
inspired by the Gen Z protests and they would impeach Gachagua to fight
tribalism.
"We will impeach Deputy
President Rigathi Gachagua before the end of 2024. Gachagua will celebrate
Christmas as an ordinary citizen," Barasa stated.
Speculations have been rife
that an impeachment motion might soon be tabled on the floor of the
National Assembly to institute Gachagua's ouster.
Addressing the impeachment
rumours, Gachagua noted that it was not in his place to block such
attempts and that he was not keen on bribing legislators.
Gachagua observed that if the impeachment
reaches the floor of the National Assembly, then President William Ruto will
have endorsed it.
