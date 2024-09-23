GACHAGUA’s days are numbered as RUTO’s ally DIDMUS BARASA reveals when he will be impeached





Monday September 23, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s goose is already cooked.

This is after Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa revealed when they will make good their threat to impeach the DP.

Speaking over the weekend, Barasa, who is one of President William Ruto’s closest allies, noted that they will impeach Gachagua before the end of the year.

According to Barasa, they were inspired by the Gen Z protests and they would impeach Gachagua to fight tribalism.

"We will impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua before the end of 2024. Gachagua will celebrate Christmas as an ordinary citizen," Barasa stated.

Speculations have been rife that an impeachment motion might soon be tabled on the floor of the National Assembly to institute Gachagua's ouster.

Addressing the impeachment rumours, Gachagua noted that it was not in his place to block such attempts and that he was not keen on bribing legislators.

Gachagua observed that if the impeachment reaches the floor of the National Assembly, then President William Ruto will have endorsed it.

