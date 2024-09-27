Mom arrested and handcuffed after trying to sneak into Disneyland with her kids without paying (VIDEO)







Thursday, September 26, 2024 - A mother was hauled out of Disney California Adventure Park alongside her hysterical children after she tried passing the kids off as toddlers so they could sneak into the park for free without paying.

Footage posted to TikTok on Wednesday, September 25 shows the unidentified mother surrounded by Disney security staff and being led out of the park in cuffs by Anaheim police officers.

Her two young daughters are seen holding onto their mother on both sides and shouting,” help” in Spanish.

Another officer is seen pushing a side-by-side stroller behind them during the incident.

The video, which has racked up nearly half a million views since being posted, is captioned “Getting arrested at the happiest place on earth.”

Another video, obtained by TMZ, shows the mother shouting, “You’re f–king hurting me!” as she’s escorted out of “Happiest Place on Earth” next to her crying children.

She is accused of trying to pass the kids off as 2-year-olds so they could enter the park without purchasing a ticket, the Anaheim Police Department told TMZ.

A one-day pass to Disneyland and Adventure Park starts at $104.

For an additional $65, guests can opt for the “Park Hopper Pass,” allowing Disney goers to “explore both theme parks on the same day.”

However, children meeting that requirement must be with a guest with a ticket and reservation to enter the park.

According to Disneyland Resorts Park admissions policy, children under three do not need a theme park ticket for Disneyland or Adventure Park.

The Anaheim Police Department also told KTLA that the unidentified woman allegedly tried to sneak her children into Disneyland in the past.

Police said she was arrested for trespassing but was later released on a citation.

Watch video below