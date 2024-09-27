Former South African soldier sentenced to life imprisonment for assault and deliberately infecting his girlfriend with HIV

Thursday, September 26, 2024 - The Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday sentenced a former South African National Defence Force (SANDF) employee, Leon Santos Conga (48) to life imprisonment for r@pe of his girlfriend.
He was given an additional 10-year direct imprisonment for
attempted m8rder for knowingly exposing and factually infecting his girlfriend
with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).
Conga was found guilty on
Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
The Regional Spokesperson of the National Prosecuting
Authority (NPA) Gauteng Division: Pretoria, Lumka Mahanjana in a statement said
the court ordered that the sentence should run concurrently.
Conga and the victim were in a love relationship for four
months, from 16 December 2016 until April 2017.
Before the two began their relationship, the victim had done
an HIV test on 01 December 2016 which came back HIV negative. When the two
started their relationship, the victim raised the HIV conversation and insisted
on knowing Conga’s HIV status.
Conga then lied and misled the victim and told her that he
was HIV negative hence his employer was able to deploy him outside the country.
However, the victim came with the condition in their relationship that “no
condom no sex”.
One time when the two were intimate, Conga removed the
condom. This apparently happened twice until the victim felt unwell and went to
do an HIV test.
When the results came back positive, she confronted Conga
who denied infecting her.She then reported the matter to the police in May
2017, however the docket was only opened on 09 July 2017.
In 2018 after several postponements in court, the matter was
withdrawn due to insufficient evidence. However, after investigations and the
required evidence was obtained from the SANDF the matter was re-enrolled on 21
August 2021 and Conga appeared in court.
During the trial, Conga stated that the condom was removed
by the complainant and denied infecting the victim with HIV.
However, the state prosecutor, Advocate Emile Van der Merwe
called a witness, Professor Terresa Russouw, an HIV expert who testified about
the effects of HIV and assisted the state in proving the attempted murder
charge.
The state also provided evidence which revealed that Conga
first tested HIV positive on 08 October 2007, therefore he was aware of his HIV
status when he removed the condom and had intercourse with the victim.
During the sentencing proceedings, in aggravation of
sentence, Advocate Van der Merwe argued that Conga was known to the victim as
he served in the military with her brother.
She trusted him but he betrayed that trust. Furthermore, Van
der Merwe said r@pe is not only a serious violent crime, but it is extremely
prevalent therefore, the courts and prosecutions owe it to the community to
deal with such matters with the seriousness and devotion it requires.
He asked the court to impose a sentence of life
imprisonment.
Advocate Van der Merwe also handed in a Victim Impact
Statement (VIS) and called the victim to testify in aggravation, where the
victim told the court that the man left her with an emotional scar and a
permanent trademark which is HIV.
Taking antiretroviral treatment (ARV) every night is a
constant reminder of the scar he permanently gave her. As such she has anxiety
and fears about ever infecting her partner should she be in a relationship or
infecting her child should she decide to have a baby.
When handing down the sentence, the Regional Magistrate,
Ntlati agreed with the state that Conga showed no remorse and that he committed
a very serious offence that had devastating effects on the victim and her
family.
