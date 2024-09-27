Chimp rips eight-month-old girl from her mother's arms, carries her into the forest and b*tchers her

Thursday, September 26, 2024 - A chimpanzee, famous for its tool-using ability, ripped a baby girl from her mother's arms before taking her into the forest to butcher her and harvest her organs.
Seny Zogba was working in a cassava field in Bossou, in
Guinea, when a chimp sunk his teeth into her and stole her eight-month-old
baby, named as Yoh Hélène.
The little girl's mutilated body was found 3km from the
Nimba Mountains Nature Reserve.
Witnesses fear the chimp used his tools to main the girl as
they claim the infant had been eviscerated.
Chief researcher Gen Yamakoshi chillingly told The
Times the gruesome killing was because the chimps "no longer fear
humans."
An angry mob directed their fury towards the scientists who
have been studying the remarkable animal community for decades, and brought the
baby's corpse to their Bossou Environmental Research Institute.
They then ransacked the building, destroying and setting
fire to equipment including drones, computers and over 200 documents, the
centre's managers said.
Joseph Doré, a young member of the group from Bossou, said:
"it's the way she was killed, that's what angered the population."
Local ecologist Alidjiou Sylla said the dwindling supply of
food in the reserve was pushing the animals to leave the protected area more
frequently, increasingly the likelihood of attacks.
The research centre said it had recorded six chimpanzee
attacks on humans within the reserve since the start of the year.
Moussa Koya, another youth leader, said "It was not
their will [to be violent] but it has become the habit of the
chimpanzees."
Mr Yamakoshi said it wasn't clear whether the attacks are
because of food or "excitement".
"It is similar behaviour to how chimps treat one
another," he said. "If they are excited they cannot control their
behaviour."
In 2022, the oldest member of a chimpanzee tribe, Fana, died
in solitude age 71, leaving behind two sons, Foaf and Fanwa.
The tiny community of apes use stone hammers and anvils to
crack open nuts - the most sophisticated act ever observed of humanity's
genetically closest relative.
The great apes live in the wild but share the territory and
its resources with the locals, who protect them, believing them to be
reincarnated ancestors.
Chimpanzees are respected in Guinea and traditionally given
gifts in the form of food, prompting some to venture out of the protected area
and into human settlements, where they can sometimes attack.
But Bossou elder Michael Gamada Koïba said locals now
don't know "what kind of chimpanzees they are" after the
fatality.
