MITHIKA LINTURI emerges from the woods and makes a startling declaration about RUTO over his sacking from Cabinet – Look!





Monday, September 2, 2024 - Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi made his first appearance since President William Ruto fired him in July over incompetence and corruption.

Linturi appeared during a church fundraiser presided over by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his home county in Meru.

Speaking at the ceremony, the former CS welcomed Gachagua, praised him for his support during his tenure as Agriculture Minister, and assured him of his loyalty.

In his speech, the former CS vowed to support President William Ruto's administration despite being dismissed as a cabinet secretary.

“We as people of Meru love the President and we were part of the creation of this government, so we are not going to leave,” he stated.

“We fought for this government. We are in there.”

Using an analogy of a second wife, Linturi compared the opposition's inclusion in the government to a second wife joining a marriage, emphasizing that she must respect the first wife and her children.

