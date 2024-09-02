Is KALONZO afraid of facing the revamped RUTO in 2027 after RAILA joined him? See what he said





Monday, September 2, 2024 - Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has slammed President William Ruto, accusing him of starting early campaigns for the 2027 elections.

Speaking over the weekend, Kalonzo accused Ruto of using his newfound friendship with Raila Odinga to advance early campaigns in Nyanza in a scheme geared towards 2027.

However, he maintained that he was not scared of Ruto even after Raila joined him, saying he would give him a run for his money come 2027.

The Wiper leader, while he was accompanied by a host of other leaders from ODM, Jubilee, and DAP-K, maintained that he would vie for the top seat using the Azimio coalition.

"They have said that the Wiper Democratic Movement leader will be the Opposition flag bearer in 2027 within Azimio," he explained.

As a result, he asked Ruto to prepare for a bruising battle in the 2027 presidential election.

At the same time, Kalonzo castigated ODM, which he claimed moved to the government thereby abandoning their opposition duties after being compromised.

Kalonzo recently declared himself the official opposition leader after ODM decided to work with Ruto's side, leading to the formation of a broad-based government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST