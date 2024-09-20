Missing Kitengela 3 found alive in Gachie and Thogoto – They were abducted by people believed to be state agents 30 days ago





Friday, August 20, 2024 - Three Kenyans who were abducted by people believed to be police officers 30 days ago have been found alive in the Gachie and Thogoto areas of Kiambu County.

Activist Bob Njagi and brothers Jamil Longton and Aslam, who were abducted on August 19th, were finally released on Friday and dumped in the Gachie and Thogoto areas after intense public pressure.

According to Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Faith Odhiambo the brothers, Jamil and Aslay Longton were found dumped in Gachie, Kiambu County.



"I am informed that Jamil Longton and his brother Aslam were dumped at Gachie border of Kiambu and Nairobi by their captors.

"Every prayer and intervention made a difference. We thank God that they are safe!" She posted on her X handle.

At the same time, activist Bob Njagi was found alive in Tigoni, Kiambu County. His father Longman Njagi exclusively told Hot 96 FM that his son is safe and sound.



"I was called late at night and informed by officers from Tigoni police station that my son was found alive," Njagi said.



He added that the activist was picked up from the police station by his brother. "We thank God for the news. We have been down on our knees praying. We are very grateful," the activist's father added.



The news came hours after newly-appointed Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja maintained that the National Police Service (NPS) was not holding the three.

The Kenyan DAILY POST