Protect police from being intimidated and blackmailed by the Judiciary - RUTO tells newly sworn-in IG DOUGLAS KANJA





Friday, September 20, 2024 - President William Ruto has called on the newly appointed Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to ensure that police officers are not intimidated or blackmailed by institutions such as the Judiciary.

Speaking during the official investiture of Kanja to the rank of Police IG at State House, Nairobi on Thursday, President Ruto underscored the importance of the police service as an institution mandated to maintain law and order in the country.

He bestowed upon IG Kanja the responsibility to protect the institution’s independence at any cost from what he termed as “intimidation, manipulation, and blackmail.”

The Head of state appealed to the police boss to ensure that every citizen abides by the Constitution and the rule of law, reiterating that all Kenyans are equal.

“As you take over as IG, it behooves you to protect the police service as an independent institution in the service of the people of Kenya, making sure all citizens are treated equally before the law,” he stated.

“You have the responsibility as the Commander to protect the NPS from any manner of manipulation, intimidation, or blackmail from whatever quota and to ensure that all of us respect the laws of the land, abide by the rules set without status or any form of entitlement.

"All of us are equal before the law.”

Ruto spoke a week after High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi sentenced then Acting Inspector General of Police, Gilbert Masengeli to six months in prison for ignoring court orders.

