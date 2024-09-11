Miss Switzerland finalist is strangled by her husband







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - A former Miss Switzerland finalist was allegedly strangled and dismembered with a jigsaw before being pureed in a blender by her husband.

The body of 38-year-old model Kristina Joksimovic was found back in February in Binningen, near Basel in Switzerland.

According to Mail Online, her husband, only named by pseudonym Thomas, 41, had an appeal for release from custody rejected today by the Federal Court in Lausanne after admitting to killing his wife.





An ongoing investigation concluded today there were 'concrete indications of mental illness' underlying the case.

Kristina, the mother of their two children, was allegedly killed because she had previously come at him with a knife.

Another said the relationship had been 'in crisis for months', with police allegedly called out beforehand over reports of physical violence.

Investigators have said Thomas, a businessman, showed a 'conspicuously high level of criminal energy' in their assessment.





They cited a 'lack of empathy and cold-bloodedness after killing his wife', and his efforts to cover up her d£ath, adding that the defendant had 'sadistic-sociopathic traits'.

Prosecutors say that the defendant had previously strangled his wife before killing her, local outlet BZ Basel reports.

Kristina, a Binningen native with Serbian roots, had reportedly switched from modelling to becoming a catwalk coach. She also trained Miss Switzerland candidates to follow in her footsteps.