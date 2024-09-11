"Finding a partner who enjoys similar things is a blessing" SHADE LADIPO says as she shows off her man years after divorce (VIDEO)







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Shade Ladipo took to Instagram to show off her man.

The media personality shared a video collage of her and her man attending the 2024 Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) Awards.

This year's festival held from September 8 to 15 2024.

"My favourite accessory," Shade Ladipo called him in the video.

In the caption, she wrote: “Finding a partner who enjoys similar things is a what???? #Blessing I honestly didn’t know how important it was #TINFF2024”





Shade Ladipo was previously married. Shade and Jide got married in 2018 but the union ended in 2020 after they relocated to Canada during the Covid-19 pandemic. They finalised their divorce in 2022.

Earlier this year, she announced she had found love again and said “yes” to her new man's proposal.

Below is a video of Shade and her new man at TINFF 2024.