"Finding a partner who enjoys similar things is a blessing" SHADE LADIPO says as she shows off her man years after divorce (VIDEO)

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Shade Ladipo took to Instagram to show off her man.
The media personality shared a video collage of her and her
man attending the 2024 Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF)
Awards.
This year's festival held from September 8 to 15 2024.
"My favourite accessory," Shade Ladipo called
him in the video.
In the caption, she wrote: “Finding a partner who enjoys similar things is a what???? #Blessing I honestly didn’t know how important it was #TINFF2024”
Shade Ladipo was previously married. Shade and Jide got
married in 2018 but the union ended in 2020 after they relocated to Canada
during the Covid-19 pandemic. They finalised their divorce in 2022.
Earlier this year, she announced she had found love again
and said “yes” to her new man's proposal.
Below is a video of Shade and her new man at TINFF 2024.
"Finding a partner who enjoys similar things is a blessing" SHADE LADIPO says as she shows off her man years after divorce pic.twitter.com/qW26qFN1WS— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 11, 2024
0 Comments